In eastern Alabama, search and rescue teams have recovered and identified 23 bodies following Sunday’s devastating tornado—the nation’s deadliest in six years. The 170-mile-an-hour tornado ripped through homes in Lee County, claiming lives from 6 to 93 years old. As of Tuesday, up to eight people were still reported missing. This is Kathy Carson of the local emergency management agency.

Kathy Carson: “This is the worst natural disaster that has ever occurred in Lee County. And we have never—most of us cannot remember anything ever creating this much of loss of life and injuries in our citizens.”

On Tuesday, President Trump approved a major disaster declaration for Alabama, allowing the devastated community to receive federal assistance funds.