- Noam Chomskyworld-renowned political dissident, linguist and author. He is a laureate professor in the Department of Linguistics at the University of Arizona and professor emeritus at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
As Attorney General William Barr releases Robert Mueller’s long-anticipated report into Russian interference in the 2016 election, we speak with world-renowned political dissident, linguist and author Noam Chomsky about what he sees as the political perils of “Russiagate.”
- Part 1: Noam Chomsky: We Must Confront the “Ultranationalist, Reactionary” Movements Growing Across Globe
- Part 2: Chomsky: Nuclear Weapons, Climate Change & the Undermining of Democracy Threaten Future of Planet
- Part 3: Chomsky: Arrest of Assange Is “Scandalous” and Highlights Shocking Extraterritorial Reach of U.S.
- Part 4: Chomsky: Trump Radically Interfered with Israel’s Election to Help Re-elect Netanyahu
- Part 5: Noam Chomsky: The Green New Deal Is Exactly the Right Idea
- Part 6: Chomsky: By Focusing on Russia, Democrats Handed Trump a “Huge Gift” & Possibly the 2020 Election
