Topics
Guests
- Noam Chomskyworld-renowned political dissident, linguist and author. He is a laureate professor in the Department of Linguistics at the University of Arizona and professor emeritus at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
Supporters of the Green New Deal are launching a nationwide tour Thursday to build support for the congressional resolution to transform the U.S. economy through funding renewable energy while ending U.S. carbon dioxide emissions by 2030. Democracy Now! spoke with Noam Chomsky about the Green New Deal and the lessons of the old New Deal in Boston last week.
More from this Interview
- Part 1: Noam Chomsky: We Must Confront the “Ultranationalist, Reactionary” Movements Growing Across Globe
- Part 2: Chomsky: Nuclear Weapons, Climate Change & the Undermining of Democracy Threaten Future of Planet
- Part 3: Chomsky: Arrest of Assange Is “Scandalous” and Highlights Shocking Extraterritorial Reach of U.S.
- Part 4: Chomsky: Trump Radically Interfered with Israel’s Election to Help Re-elect Netanyahu
- Part 5: Noam Chomsky: The Green New Deal Is Exactly the Right Idea
- Part 6: Chomsky: By Focusing on Russia, Democrats Handed Trump a “Huge Gift” & Possibly the 2020 Election
