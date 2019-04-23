Charges Dropped for U. of Arizona Students Who Called Border Patrol “Murder Patrol” at Campus Event

Authorities at the University of Arizona in Tucson have dropped charges against three students who held a nonviolent protest against Border Patrol agents speaking on their campus. During the March 19 protest, the students called border agents “Murder Patrol” and an “extension of the KKK.” All three students were charged with misdemeanors. On Friday, motions to dismiss the charges were granted after the American Civil Liberties Union and other groups led a campaign on behalf of the students. We speak with Mariel Bustamante, one of the “Arizona Three.” She is a graduating senior who is double-majoring in law and anthropology.