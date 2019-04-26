In London, climate activists with the group Extinction Rebellion concluded 10 days of civil disobedience on Thursday by disrupting the center of London’s financial district. Some activists glued themselves to the entrance to the British Treasury. Others targeted Goldman Sachs, the London Stock Exchange and the Bank of England. Over the past 10 days, more than 1,100 activists have been arrested as part of the Extinction Rebellion protests. Among those arrested on Thursday was Phil Kingston, who marked his 83rd birthday by climbing onto the roof of a train.

Phil Kingston: “I’m here because I have a belief that there is something greater than us, which tells me that we don’t own this Earth. So, I am just not accepting that we treat it as though it is our just property to do with what the heck we like. And it’s doing terrible damage. The current economy is now using 1.7 Earths, and we in the human population are being taught that this is the way of life. It isn’t. It’s the way of death. And that’s because the more we take, the less there is for future generations, for the poorest peoples, who already got next to nothing, and the rest of others in human nature, which is as important as we are.”