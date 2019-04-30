In breaking news, Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó says a coup is underway in Caracas. Guaidó appeared this morning, in a video posted online, standing among heavily armed soldiers, proclaiming he is “starting the final phase of Operation Liberty.” He appeared alongside formerly jailed opposition leader Leopoldo López, who said he’d been freed by military officers loyal to the opposition. López called on Venezuelans to rise up against the government of Nicolás Maduro.

Leopoldo López: “What is happening in the capital today, all Venezuelans who want freedom should come here, disrupt order, join and encourage our soldiers, join our people. Good morning, Venezuela. Let’s do this together.”

The coup’s announcement was welcomed by the president of the European Parliament, who called it a “historic day for the return of democracy and freedom to Venezuela.” It has the apparent backing of the Trump administration and many members of Congress, including Republican Senator Marco Rubio of Florida, who tweeted, “After years of suffering freedom is waiting for people of #Venezuela. Do not let them take this opportunity from you. Now is the moment to take to the streets in support of your legitimate constitutional government. Do not allow this moment to slip away. It may not come again.” It was not immediately clear where President Nicolás Maduro is. His ally, Bolivian President Evo Morales, said in a statement, “We forcefully condemn the attempted coup d’état in Venezuela, which is being conducted by the right and backed by foreign interests.”