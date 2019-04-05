The House of Representatives has approved a War Powers Resolution calling for an end to U.S. support for the Saudi-led war in Yemen, which has killed thousands of civilians and sparked the world’s worst humanitarian crisis. Thursday’s 247-175 vote fell largely along party lines. This is California Democratic Congressmember Barbara Lee, who backed the resolution.

Rep. Barbara Lee: “We’ve helped create and worsen the world’s greatest, largest humanitarian crisis: 22.2 million Yemenis—that’s 75% of the population—needs humanitarian assistance. At least 85,000 children under the age of 5—85,000—have died from war-related hunger and disease.”

It’s the first time Congress has invoked the War Powers Act of 1973 to end a U.S. president’s unilateral decision to wage war abroad. The resolution passed the Senate last month after seven Republicans joined minority Democrats. This is the resolution’s co-sponsor, Vermont independent Senator Bernie Sanders.

Sen. Bernie Sanders: “Article 1, Section 8 of the Constitution is pretty clear. It is the United States Congress—not the president—who has responsibilities in terms of war making. But tragically, for many years, under Democratic presidents, under Republican presidents, the Congress has abdicated its responsibility. Today the Congress says, 'We are taking that responsibility back, not just for Yemen, but in the future, as well.'”

President Trump has signaled he will veto the resolution.