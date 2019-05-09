A Constitutional Crisis? House Panel Holds AG Barr in Contempt as Trump Claims Executive Privilege

Media Options
Guests
- Ian Millhisercolumnist for ThinkProgress.
- Deb HaalandDemocratic Congressmember from New Mexico.
The House Judiciary Committee has voted to hold Attorney General William Barr in contempt of Congress over his refusal to turn over the unredacted Mueller report and the underlying evidence to lawmakers. Meanwhile, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff has issued a subpoena to the Justice Department for the unredacted report. This all came after the White House invoked executive privilege to prevent the full report’s release to Congress and to bar former White House counsel Don McGahn from providing documents to Congress related to the Mueller probe. We speak with Ian Millhiser, a columnist for ThinkProgress whose recent piece is headlined “Trump’s claim that the Mueller report is protected by executive privilege is hot garbage.”
Please check back later for full transcript.
