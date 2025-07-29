Israeli forces have shot and killed at least 62 people across the Gaza Strip since dawn today, including 19 people seeking food. The latest killings bring Gaza’s official death toll since October 2023 to over 60,000 — though that number is believed to be a vast undercount.

Meanwhile, the world’s leading hunger monitoring system warned the worst-case scenario of famine is playing out in the Gaza Strip, with widespread starvation, malnutrition and disease driving a rise in hunger-related deaths. The Integrated Food Security Phase Classification warns the only path to stopping further deaths and catastrophic human suffering is for Israel to allow for the unimpeded, large-scale flow of humanitarian aid into Gaza.

On Monday, Palestinians holding empty pots and pans gathered at a soup kitchen in Gaza City hoping for a meal.