Israeli forces have shot and killed at least 62 people across the Gaza Strip since dawn today, including 19 people seeking food. The latest killings bring Gaza’s official death toll since October 2023 to over 60,000 — though that number is believed to be a vast undercount.
Meanwhile, the world’s leading hunger monitoring system warned the worst-case scenario of famine is playing out in the Gaza Strip, with widespread starvation, malnutrition and disease driving a rise in hunger-related deaths. The Integrated Food Security Phase Classification warns the only path to stopping further deaths and catastrophic human suffering is for Israel to allow for the unimpeded, large-scale flow of humanitarian aid into Gaza.
On Monday, Palestinians holding empty pots and pans gathered at a soup kitchen in Gaza City hoping for a meal.
Heba al-Ghamari: “We are living in this apartment, and I wish we were safe. We have mosquitoes from one side and fleas from the other side. My whole body has fleas. I can’t get medicine for myself, nor go get treatment. I go from soup kitchen to another to provide food for my children, instead of getting treatment for myself. My small child, who is 3 years old, has pus in his leg. I can’t go get him treatment because I have to provide food for him first.”
The governments of Germany and Spain said Monday they would airdrop humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip in cooperation with Jordan. But officials admitted the amount of aid they can provide pales in comparison to Gaza’s starvation crisis.
Meanwhile, President Trump has broken from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who declared Sunday, “there is no starvation in Gaza.” On Monday, Trump said he’d seen images of Palestinians on TV and that “those children look very hungry”; Trump later described scenes of “real starvation.”
Israel’s security cabinet is considering a proposal to annex parts of the Gaza Strip. That’s according to the Israeli newspaper Haaretz, which reports Prime Minister Netanyhu’s annexation bid is part of an effort to prevent the resignation of far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, who in May declared, “We are finally going to conquer the Gaza Strip. We are no longer afraid of the word 'occupation.'”
At the United Nations, Saudi Arabia and France have opened a three-day conference aimed at recognizing Palestinian statehood as part of an effort to end Israel’s assault on Gaza. Already, 147 of the U.N.'s 193 member states recognize the state of Palestine — though not the United States, nor its allies in the “G7” group of powerful nations. Ahead of this week's conference, U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee mocked France’s planned recognition of Palestine as “the new nation of 'Franc-en-Stein.'”
U.S. human rights defender Chris Smalls says he was physically assaulted in Israeli custody after he was abducted by Israeli forces who raided their Gaza-bound humanitarian aid vessel the Handala in international waters on Saturday. The Freedom Flotilla Coalition says that Smalls was choked and kicked in the legs, with visible signs of violence on his neck and back, and that this level of force was not used on the other activists. Smalls was the only Black crew member on the Handala, which was carrying baby formula, diapers, food and medicine.
Meanwhile, in Greece, protesters on the island of Rhodes scuffled with riot police as they were demonstrating against the war in Gaza while an Israeli cruise ship was docked. This is one of the protesters.
Konstantinos Lerias: “The killings and the embargo that is happening in Gaza must stop. The people are starving. We demand a reaction from the rest of the world and that Israel does not operate on the backs of NATO and the West with what it’s doing right now. This is murder.”
In the occupied West Bank, an Israeli settler shot and killed the Palestinian activist and teacher Odeh Muhammad Hadalin in a village near Hebron on Monday. Hadalin played a key role in the production of the Oscar-winning documentary “No Other Land,” which follows Palestinians in the community of Masafer Yatta as they struggle to stay on their land amid violent attacks by Jewish settlers. Residents identified Hadalin’s killer as Yinon Levi, an Israeli settler who was put on a European Union sanctions list last year for his violent attacks on Palestinians and their property. The Trump administration earlier this year lifted Biden-era U.S. sanctions on Levi. Video appears to show him brandishing and firing a handgun at Palestinians ahead of Monday’s fatal attack. Palestinian journalist and “No Other Land” co-director Basel Adra mourned Hadalin’s killing, writing, “This is how Israel erases us — one life at a time.”
In Ukraine, Russian strikes have hit a prison in Zaporizhzhia, killing 17 people and wounding 42. A hospital in the Dnipro region was also hit, killing three people, including a pregnant woman. The attacks come as President Trump moved up his deadline for Russia to agree to a ceasefire deal from 50 days to about 10 or 12 days.
Here in New York, a gunman wielding a semiautomatic assault rifle walked into a Midtown Manhattan skyscraper Monday evening and opened fire, killing four people before fatally turning the gun on himself. Police identified the shooter as 27-year-old Shane Tamura of Las Vegas, who reportedly drove across the U.S. to carry out the attack.
Jessica Tisch: “The building’s security camera footage shows the shooter enter the lobby, turn right and immediately open fire on an NYPD officer. He then shoots a woman who took cover behind a pillar, and proceeds through the lobby, spraying it with gunfire.”
Tamura was a competitive football player who appeared to be targeting the National Football League’s corporate offices. The league has confirmed one employee was critically injured. Tamura had a license to carry a concealed weapon in Nevada. He reportedly carried a suicide note stating grievances with the NFL and saying he suffered from the brain disease CTE, which is linked to head trauma.
Meanwhile, in Reno, Nevada, a gunman killed three people at a casino resort Monday morning, leaving several others injured in a spray of gunfire before police officers shot him dead. Investigators are still searching for a motive. According to the Gun Violence Archive, there have been 254 mass shootings across the U.S. so far this year.
A federal judge has ruled that the Trump administration and Congress cannot block Planned Parenthood from receiving Medicaid payments. In its lawsuit, Planned Parenthood claimed that it would have had to close nearly 200 clinics in 24 states without Medicaid funds, which would cut off care to over 1 million patients. Nearly half of Planned Parenthood’s patients are on Medicaid.
Jeffrey Epstein’s co-conspirator and convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell is appealing to the Supreme Court to overturn her conviction. Maxwell is claiming that she is ineligible to be prosecuted due to a 2007 plea deal struck between Epstein and then-Florida prosecutor Alex Acosta, whom Trump later nominated as labor secretary.
Meanwhile, President Trump is looking to force Wall Street Journal owner Rupert Murdoch to give a deposition within the next two weeks as part of Trump’s defamation lawsuit against the Journal. Trump is seeking $10 billion after denying the Journal’s report that Trump signed a birthday card to Epstein with a sexually suggestive drawing of a woman.
On Monday, Trump gave new details about his relationship with Epstein, telling reporters in Scotland he ended their friendship because Epstein “stole workers away from me.”
President Donald Trump: “I never had the privilege of going to his island. And I did turn it down, but a lot of people in Palm Beach were invited to his island. In one of my very good moments, I turned it down.”
Oklahoma’s superintendent of public instruction is facing scrutiny for screening explicit images of nude women on his office television during a meeting of the Oklahoma Board of Education. Ryan Walters previously faced backlash for promoting Bibles endorsed by President Trump on Oklahoma public school students.
A third whistleblower has stepped forward with evidence that federal judicial nominee Emil Bove lied to senators during his confirmation hearing last month. Staff for Senate Judiciary Committee Chair Chuck Grassley met Monday with lawyers for the whistleblower. This follows two prior whistleblower complaints alleging that while serving as a senior Justice Department official, Bove ordered subordinates to ignore judicial orders that undermine Trump’s agenda. Despite those complaints, North Carolina Republican Senator Thom Tillis said Monday his “yes” vote remains unchanged, likely giving Bove enough support for his confirmation. Bove is Donald Trump’s former personal criminal defense attorney, nominated to a lifetime appointment on the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.
A panel of federal judges in Albany, New York, has declined to appoint President Trump’s interim U.S. attorney for the Northern District of New York to a permanent position. The announcement means the 120-day interim appointment of John A. Sarcone III will expire unless Trump nominates him again. During his brief tenure, Sarcone retaliated against the Albany Times Union for reporting that he listed a boarded-up residence as his home address; and accused an undocumented immigrant of trying to kill him, a claim refuted by surveillance video.
Federal courts in New Jersey have halted criminal trials and grand jury proceedings amid questions about Trump’s appointment of his former personal attorney Alina Habba to serve as acting U.S. attorney. Habba had been serving as interim U.S. attorney until her appointment was due to expire last week, when a panel of district judges selected veteran New Jersey prosecutor Desiree Grace to replace her. But Trump’s Justice Department quickly fired Grace and named Habba as her replacement, setting off confusion about whether she’s disqualified from holding the job. Trump has formally nominated only a quarter of the U.S. attorneys who serve in 85 federal districts.
The director Christopher Nolan is facing criticism for shooting his upcoming film “The Odyssey” in the Western Saharan city of Dakhla, which remains under occupation by the Moroccan government. Local activists and the organizers of FiSahara, the Western Saharan International Film Festival, warn that the production normalizes Morocco’s repression of the Indigenous Sahrawi people who’ve faced torture and forced disappearances after holding nonviolent protests.
Media Options