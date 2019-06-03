President Trump is in the U.K. for a state visit amid both public and political opposition. London Mayor Sadiq Khan blasted Trump and Britain’s red carpet welcome ahead of his trip, comparing Trump and other far-right heads of state to fascist leaders of the 20th century. In an op-ed for The Guardian, Mayor Khan took aim at Trump’s family separation policy, his defense of the 2017 white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, and the Muslim travel ban. Sadiq Khan is the first Muslim mayor of London.

In an interview with The Sunday Times ahead of his visit, Trump said Britain should refuse to pay the nearly $50 billion Brexit bill and “walk away” if they do not get what they want from the EU in the contentious deal. Trump also recently said former Foreign Minister Boris Johnson would make an “excellent” replacement for Prime Minister Theresa May, who is set to leave office at the end of the week after resigning over her failure to pass a Brexit deal in Parliament.

President Trump and first lady Melania were welcomed at Buckingham Palace by Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles today. The Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle was not present. Trump called Markle “nasty” during an interview with The Sun, after he learned she came out against his 2016 candidacy, calling him “misogynistic” and “divisive.” Trump denied making the comment about Markle, who is African-American, but Trump’s own re-election campaign put out a recording and transcript of the interview showing he did call her “nasty.”