Puerto Rico’s Governor Ricardo Rosselló announced Wednesday he will resign from office, less than two weeks after the release of shocking text messages showed the governor and his aides mocking victims of Hurricane Maria, joking about shooting San Juan’s mayor, and using language laced with misogyny, homophobia, profanity and violence. Rosselló’s resignation sparked celebrations that lasted through the night, capping 12 days of massive protests calling for his ouster. Speaking in a recorded video that was streamed live on Facebook hours after he quietly left the governor’s mansion, Rosselló said he would formally step down on Friday, August 2. And he named his successor.

Gov. Ricardo Rosselló: “The person who will assume the weight of the office, who will have the privilege to occupy it, will need the support of the people and for each person to work tirelessly for democracy. At this time, in accordance with the legal framework, this person will be the current secretary of the Department of Justice, Wanda Vázquez.”

Wanda Vázquez is an appointee of Governor Rosselló. Calls for her immediate resignation are already flooding social media. After headlines, we’ll have more on Puerto Rico with journalist Ed Morales, author of the forthcoming book, “Fantasy Island: Colonialism, Exploitation, and the Betrayal of Puerto Rico.”