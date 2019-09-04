In Britain, Prime Minister Boris Johnson faces an uphill battle as lawmakers prepare to vote on whether he will have to go back to European Union leaders to negotiate a new withdrawal date for Brexit. This comes one day after a stinging defeat Tuesday, in which rebel Conservatives joined with the opposition in an attempt to block a no-deal Brexit and saw Johnson lose his working majority in Parliament. Conservative Member of Parliament Sir Nicholas Soames — Winston Churchill’s grandson — was one of the 21 lawmakers who defied Johnson. Johnson expelled the rebel lawmakers from the party. Soames called his expulsion “the fortunes of war.” Boris Johnson is expected to call for a general election if he loses the upcoming vote. This is opposition Labour Leader Jeremy Corbyn.

Jeremy Corbyn: “We live in a parliamentary democracy. We do not have a presidency, but a prime minister. Prime ministers govern with the consent of the House of Commons representing the people in whom the sovereignty rests. There is no consent — there is no consent in this house to leave the European Union without a deal. There is no majority for no-deal in the country.”

Protesters have been taking to the streets in London and around the U.K. this week for “Stop the Coup” and anti-Brexit demonstrations.