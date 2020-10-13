As the U.S. death toll from COVID-19 tops 215,000, President Trump returned to the campaign trail Monday, just a week after he was released from the hospital, where he was treated for COVID-19. Trump spoke in front of thousands of people — many maskless — who were packed together in defiance of social distancing guidelines. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis was seen maskless giving people high fives, just a day after the state recorded over 5,500 new coronavirus cases. During the rally, Trump again falsely claimed he is now immune to COVID-19.

President Donald Trump: “I went through it. Now they say I’m immune. I can feel — I feel so powerful. I’ll walk into that audience. I’ll walk in there. I’ll kiss everyone in that audience. I’ll kiss the guys and the beautiful women and the — everybody. I’ll just give you a big, fat kiss.”

Prior to Trump’s trip to Florida, White House physician Sean Conley announced the president had tested negative for COVID-19 on two consecutive days — didn’t say what days — based on two rapid antigen tests. Many doctors questioned why the White House would have used a rapid test when the Centers for Disease Control recommends only a PCR test be used to make decisions about discontinuing isolation of infected patients. Dr. Megan Ranney, an emergency physician and researcher at Brown University, told BuzzFeed News, “They’re selectively reporting testing to somehow make the case he’s not infectious.”