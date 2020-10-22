Independent news has never been so important.

Nagorno-Karabakh: What’s at Stake in the Conflict Between Armenia & Azerbaijan?

StoryOctober 22, 2020
As fighting continues between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the disputed territory of Nagorno-Karabakh, we look at the roots of the conflict that has already killed at least 700 people since fighting began in late September and which threatens to escalate despite two ceasefire attempts brokered by Russia. Nagorno-Karabakh, which lies inside Azerbaijan but is controlled by ethnic Armenians, was the site of a bloody conflict in the wake of the collapse of the Soviet Union. This latest spike in violence is the worst since the 1990s and holds the risk of spiraling into a regional war, with Turkey openly supporting Azerbaijan while Russia has a mutual defense pact with Armenia. “You enter into the capital, Stepanakert, and the lights are off. The city is in complete darkness, and everyone is in bunkers and shelters,” says reporter Roubina Margossian, who has been reporting from the region. We also speak with UC Berkeley professor Stephan Astourian, author of the forthcoming book “At the Crossroads of the Armenian-Azerbaijani Conflict: History, Territory, Nationalisms.”

Guests
  • Stephan Astourian
    director of the Armenian Studies Program at the University of California, Berkeley, and professor of the politics and history of the Caucasus and Armenia.
  • Roubina Margossian
    reporter and photojournalist with EVN Report, an independent media outlet based in Armenia.

