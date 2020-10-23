Independent news has never been so important.

“It’s Criminal”: Biden Slams Trump as Gov’t Can’t Find Parents of 545 Children Separated at Border

StoryOctober 23, 2020
During the second and final presidential debate in Nashville, Tennessee, moderator Kristen Welker asked Trump and Biden about immigration and family separation. Trump deflected questions during the debate, repeatedly stating that the Obama-Biden administration “built the cages” and falsely claiming that kids seeking asylum in the U.S. are “well taken care of.” However, the Trump administration’s “zero tolerance” policy “took children away from their families at the border,” says Erika Andiola, advocacy chief at RAICES Action, the Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services. “He’s not owning up to that.”

Guests
  • Erika Andiola
    advocacy chief at RAICES Action, the Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services, and host of the podcast Homeland Insecurity.
  • Rashad Robinson
    spokesperson for Color of Change PAC.

