The United States recorded nearly 167,000 new coronavirus cases on Monday, the third-highest daily toll of the pandemic. The official U.S. death toll, already the highest in the world, is rapidly approaching a quarter-million — with 800 coronavirus deaths over the last 24 hours.

In California, Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom ordered stringent pandemic restrictions for three-quarters of his state’s counties and is considering a statewide curfew across California.

Iowa’s Republican Governor Kim Reynolds has ordered a statewide indoor mask mandate — with some exceptions — along with limits on bars and restaurants and a ban on certain public gatherings.

In Arizona, the Navajo Nation on Monday ordered nonessential businesses closed, canceled in-person classes and shut roads to visitors, warning of “uncontrolled spread” of the virus.