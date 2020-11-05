Arizona’s Blue Shift Rooted in Years of Grassroots Latinx Organizing Against GOP’s Xenophobia

One of the crucial states that could decide the presidential election is Arizona, where Joe Biden is leading Donald Trump with thousands of ballots left to count. Trump won Arizona in 2016, and if Biden’s lead holds, he will be just the second Democratic presidential candidate to win the state since 1948. “The lion’s share of the credit belongs to sustained community organizing in the state,” says Marisa Franco, director and co-founder of Mijente, a national digital organizing hub for Latinx and Chicanx communities. She says the Trump administration has been disastrous for immigrants and immigrant rights groups, and a second term would be even worse. “A shift in administration would give us a fighting chance,” she says.