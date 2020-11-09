Joe Biden has been elected the 46th president of the United States. The news came shortly before noon Saturday, after the latest counts in Pennsylvania put Biden far enough ahead of President Trump to win the state and with the Electoral College votes needed to clinch the victory after several key races remained too close to call days after Election Day. Trump, who launched a flurry of legal challenges as results came in, has yet to concede. He is the first incumbent to lose since George H.W. Bush in 1992. According to the Associated Press, Biden currently has 290 Electoral College votes to Trump’s 214. In the uncalled states, Biden is leading in Georgia, and Trump is leading in Alaska and North Carolina. Biden is leading in the popular count by over 4 million votes.

Thousands of people in cities and towns across the U.S. poured onto the streets to celebrate as news networks projected Biden as the winner. In Washington, D.C., revelers gathered in front of the White House, and an impromptu parade, complete with brass band, made its way through downtown. Here in New York City, as in many other places across the country, car horns blared, and people leaned out of their windows banging pots and pans, as people expressed both jubilation and relief for the end of Trump’s presidency.

On Saturday evening, President-elect Biden delivered a victory speech from his home town of Wilmington, Delaware, and called for unity and healing.