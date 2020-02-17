In Nevada, early voters have been lining up at polling stations ahead of next Saturday’s caucuses. The Nevada Democratic Party reported some 18,000 people took part in early voting on Saturday, the first of four days of early voting. Some election volunteers have expressed concern that they have not received sufficient training or information about the Google forms that will be used to report results of the caucuses.

Meanwhile, the Iowa Democratic Party says it has started a partial recanvass of the state’s caucus results that was requested by the Sanders and Buttigieg campaigns.

Candidates are campaigning in Nevada and across states set to vote on Super Tuesday, March 3. On Sunday, Senator Bernie Sanders held a rally in Denver, Colorado, where he addressed an estimated 11,000 people.

Sen. Bernie Sanders: “And we are going to end a corrupt political system in which billionaires buy elections. Democracy, to me, means one person, one vote — not Bloomberg or anybody else spending hundreds of millions of dollars trying to buy an election.”

Coloradans will vote on Super Tuesday, as will residents of Alabama, Arkansas, California, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont and Virginia.

In more news about the Democratic candidates, Senator Amy Klobuchar has come under fire after she did not know the name of the president of Mexico during an interview on Telemundo and was unable to speak about any of his policies. The Mexican president is Andrés Manuel López Obrador. Billionaire Tom Steyer also couldn’t name him.

And in other news about the 2020 elections, Facebook is coming under scrutiny for allowing certain kinds of political ads, which allow billionaire and former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg to post so-called branded content for his campaign via the social media accounts of popular influencers. Bloomberg is paying to have the accounts post memes and videos of Bloomberg to raise his profile among younger voters.