President Trump’s longtime ally and former adviser Roger Stone was sentenced Thursday to more than three years in federal prison for lying to Congress and tampering with a witness to prevent investigators from obtaining evidence on how the 2016 Trump campaign tried to benefit from stolen Democratic Party emails. During a sentencing hearing at a U.S. district courtroom in Washington, D.C., Judge Amy Berman Jackson said that Roger Stone was “not prosecuted, as some have complained, for standing up for the president. He was prosecuted for covering up for the president.” President Trump lashed out against Stone’s conviction — even tweeting about the perceived unfairness of the case during Thursday’s sentencing. After the decision, Trump said he would wait before making any decision to grant Stone clemency or a pardon.

President Donald Trump: “But I’m not going to do anything in terms of the great powers bestowed upon a president of the United States. I want the process to play out. I think that’s the best thing to do. Because I’d love to see Roger exonerated. And I’d love to see it happen because I personally think he was treated very unfairly.”

More than 2,000 former Justice Department officials have called on Attorney General William Barr to resign, after he intervened in Stone’s case to lower sentencing recommendations. Four federal prosecutors withdrew from the case, and one resigned from his job, over Barr’s actions. On Thursday, Justice Department prosecutor John Crabb, who took over Stone’s case, supported the original sentencing guidelines arguing for a stiffer sentence.