Bernie Sanders won the Nevada caucuses by a landslide, earning just over 47% of the vote, with 88% of precincts reporting. He more than doubled Joe Biden’s vote count, who came in second at 21%. Pete Buttigieg came in third with close to 14%, and Senator Elizabeth Warren placed fourth with 10% of the vote. Entrance polls showed Sanders picking up the most votes across many demographic categories, in particular among Latinx voters, where he received over 50% of the vote. Senator Sanders addressed his supporters at a victory speech in San Antonio, Texas, Saturday night.

Sen. Bernie Sanders: “In Nevada, we have just put together a multigenerational, multiracial coalition, which is going to not only win in Nevada, it’s going to sweep this country.”

Earlier on Saturday, Sanders visited the memorial outside the El Paso Walmart where 22 people were killed and dozens wounded in a mass shooting in August.

Former presidential candidate Marianne Williamson endorsed Bernie Sanders following his Nevada win. She wrote of her decision, “A 40-year-old trend of capitalism without conscience — corporate elites and their errand boys in government — have created the inevitable blowback in the form of a political revolution. That revolution is the one that Bernie Sanders now leads.” Williamson previously endorsed Sanders’s 2016 presidential bid.

Seven presidential hopefuls will square off in another debate Tuesday in South Carolina, ahead of the state’s primary on Saturday. Two billionaires will appear on stage: former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg and Tom Steyer, whose rising numbers in the state’s polls appear to be eroding Joe Biden’s support.