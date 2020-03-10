Coronavirus cases continue to surge worldwide. The death toll has topped 4,000, with over 113,000 confirmed infections. Italy is now on nationwide lockdown.

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte: “I am about to sign a decree that we can describe as 'I stay at home.' There will not be anymore zone one or zone two in the country. It will be Italy, Italy a protected zone. All movement across the country is to be avoided unless motivated by three specific circumstances: reasons of work, reasons of necessity or health reasons. It is prohibited to gather in and outside bars open to the public.”

That’s Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte. Around 60 million people in Italy are now under the restrictions. At least six prisoners in Italy have died as riots erupted across dozens of densely populated prisons over restrictions imposed to contain coronavirus, including limits on family visits.

In China, where cases continue to steadily decline, President Xi Jinping visited the quarantined city of Wuhan today — the epicenter of the pandemic — for the first time since the coronavirus was identified there.

Here in the United States, a number of major universities have moved to online classes, including Ohio State, the University of Southern California, the University of Washington, Brown, Stanford, Columbia and Barnard College.

In Detroit, officials restored water service to thousands of households as fears spread of coronavirus reaching the city. Thousands of Detroit homes were without water because of unpaid bills.

Florida Republican Congressmember Matt Gaetz announced via Twitter Monday he will self-quarantine, after learning he had contact with an attendee at the Conservative Political Action Conference, or CPAC, who has been diagnosed with coronavirus. Gaetz reportedly received the news while aboard Air Force One with Donald Trump. Just last week, Gaetz appeared to mock the coronavirus outbreak, showing up in Congress wearing a gas mask as the House passed emergency funding to combat the disease. On Saturday, he announced a resident of his district had died from the disease. He is the latest Republican lawmaker to self-quarantine after attending CPAC last month. Georgia Congressmember Doug Collins is also in self-quarantine. Collins joined Trump on his visit to the Center for Disease Control last week and shook Trump’s hand.

Meanwhile, Wall Street suffered its worst day in more than a decade Monday, bringing losses in recent weeks to more than $5 trillion in stock market wealth. An oil price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia further compounded the stock market turmoil.