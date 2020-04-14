The global death toll from the coronavirus has topped 120,000, with over 1.9 million confirmed cases. The United States represents by far the largest percentage of known cases, with over 587,000, and also leads in the death toll, which is nearing 24,000.

Here in New York, the statewide death toll has topped 10,000, as total confirmed cases near 200,000 — over half of these in New York City. Latinx people represent 34% of those who have died of coronavirus in New York City, the highest death toll in the city, while black residents account for 28% of deaths.

Governor Andrew Cuomo said that despite the rising death toll and the high number of current hospitalizations — around 19,000 — other indicators of the outbreak’s progress, such as daily death toll and new hospitalized patients, appeared to be leveling off. Cuomo warned the trend could easily start to reverse if New Yorkers ease up on social distancing and quarantining measures. Despite the glimmers of hope, New York City hospitals say they continue to be stretched to their limits. The news outlet The City reports nurses at the public Bellevue Hospital have been told to sign forms falsely stating they are trained in certain types of care, in order to compensate for staff and equipment shortages.