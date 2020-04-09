Worldwide, the coronavirus continues to spread exponentially, with over 1.5 million documented cases and nearly 90,000 deaths — though the true rate of infection is certain to be far higher due to a critical lack of testing. In Europe, there are signs that social distancing measures are flattening the curve of new infections, with Spain, Italy and France all recording fewer deaths over the past 24 hours. Here in New York, Governor Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday the city has not yet reached its peak rate of deaths from COVID-19.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo: “The bad news is actually terrible: highest single-day death toll yet, 779 people. When you look at the numbers on the death toll, it has been going steadily up, and it reached a new height yesterday.”

Governor Cuomo acknowledged the true death toll is certain to be higher because hundreds of people who’ve died of COVID-19 in their homes have not been counted. This comes as The New York Times reports Governor Cuomo and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio failed to trace the contacts of the first people known to be infected with coronavirus in early March, allowing the virus to spread undetected. The Times reports a failed federal response, combined with unheeded warnings, delayed decisions and political infighting at the state and local level to accelerate the spread of the virus across New York.