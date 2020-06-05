There are new developments in the case of Ahmaud Arbery, the 25-year-old Black man who was shot dead after being chased and ambushed by a group of white men in Georgia. After a hearing on Thursday, a state judge concluded there is enough evidence to support the murder charges against the three men. During the hearing, special agent Richard Dial of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation testified one of the men used a racial slur after Arbery was chased, hunted down and executed.

Richard Dial: “Mr. Bryan said that after the shooting took place, before police arrival, while Mr. Arbery was on the ground, that he heard Travis McMichael make the statement: '[bleep bleep].'”

Those last two words were the F-word and the N-word. Arbery’s family is calling for all three men arrested to face federal hate crime charges. We will have more on the Ahmaud Arbery case later in the show.