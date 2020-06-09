In Houston, Texas, thousands gathered Monday to pay their respects to George Floyd two weeks after he was killed by police in Minneapolis. His brother Terrence Floyd spoke to reporters in front of a memorial at the Fountain of Praise church, where a public viewing was held.
Terrence Floyd: “And I’ll tell you what: If he was told he would have to sacrifice his life to bring the world together, and knowing him, I know he would have did it. And, I mean, again, I love this love, and we’re all hurting as a family.”
The Reverend Al Sharpton appeared with George Floyd’s brothers, along with relatives of Trayvon Martin, Eric Garner, Botham Jean, Ahmaud Arbery and Michael Brown. The Floyd family’s attorney, Benjamin Crump, also spoke.
Benjamin Crump: “Either America will destroy racism, or racism will destroy America. In the name of George Floyd.”
George Floyd’s funeral is today in Houston, his hometown. He will then be buried next to his mother.
In Minneapolis, former police officer Derek Chauvin made his first court appearance for the murder of George Floyd via video from a maximum-security prison. His bail was set at $1.25 million, or $1 million with conditions.
A warning to our audience: This headline contains video of graphic police violence. Authorities in Austin, Texas, are facing new questions over the death of an African American man named Javier Ambler in March of last year. He died after being pulled over by Williamson County deputies after a chase that began when he failed to dim the headlights of his SUV while passing a deputy’s car. Newly released police body cam footage shows Ambler was repeatedly tased while he told the officers “I have congestive heart failure” and “I can’t breathe.”
Officer 1: “Other hand!”
Javier Ambler: “I’m about to get on my knees, sir.”
Officer 1: “Other hand!”
Javier Ambler: “I’m about to give it to you, sir.”
Officer 1: “Give me your hand!”
Officer 2: “Sir, I need you to comply.”
Javier Ambler: “Sir.”
Officer 2: “I’m going to tase you.”
Officer 1: “Flat on your stomach! Flat on your stomach!”
Javier Ambler: “Sir, I can’t breathe.”
Officer 1: “Flat on your stomach!”
Javier Ambler: “I can’t breathe!”
Officer 1: “Flat on your stomach! Flat on your stomach! Stop resisting.”
Officer 2: “Stop.”
Javier Ambler: “I can’t breathe!”
Officer 1: “Stop resisting.”
Officer 2: “Stop.”
Javier Ambler: “Sir!”
Officer 2: “You need to comply.”
Javier Ambler: “I’m not resisting!”
Officer 1: “Stop resisting!”
Javier Ambler: “I can’t breathe!”
Details about Amber’s death are only coming to light now after the Austin American-Statesman successfully forced the release of the police body cam footage and internal reports about the killing. Until last week, Ambler’s family only knew he died in police custody. His death was also filmed by A&E’s reality show “Live PD,” but the footage has never been publicly viewed. Ambler was a former postal worker and father of two. The Travis County district attorney has announced the case will go to a grand jury this summer.
In New Mexico, a Las Cruces police officer has been charged with involuntary manslaughter for the death of a man after a traffic stop in February. The officer, Christopher Smelser, remains free on bail. He is accused of killing Antonio Valenzuela by placing him in a neck restraint. Smelser is heard on a newly released lapel video telling Valenzuela, “I’m going to [expletive] choke you out, bro.” Even after Valenzuela lost consciousness, the video shows Smelser made no attempt to help him. Instead he is heard describing his encounter with Valenzuela as a “good little fight.” Antonio Valenzuela was a father of four who worked as a painter. According to The Washington Post, Las Cruces, New Mexico, had the highest rate of police killings of any city in the country between 2015 and 2019.
On Capitol Hill, Democratic lawmakers from the House and Senate introduced their police reform legislation Monday. This is Congressional Black Caucus Chair Karen Bass.
Rep. Karen Bass: “The Justice in Policing Act establishes a bold, transformative vision of policing in America. Never again should the world be subjected to witnessing what we saw on the streets in Minneapolis: the slow murder of an individual by a uniformed police officer.”
The legislation would make prosecuting police abuses easier; create a national registry to track misconduct; ban the transfer of some
