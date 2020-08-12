Florida and Georgia have reported their highest daily death tolls since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, as the U.S. recorded nearly 1,300 new deaths from COVID-19 on Tuesday. Texas and California reported near-record rates of infections, and Wisconsin passed the 1,000-death mark.

The Big Ten and Pac-12 college athletic conferences each voted to postpone their fall sports seasons, including football games — a multibillion-dollar industry and major source of revenue to universities. President Trump lashed out against the moves, telling Fox Sports Radio in an interview it would be a “tragic mistake” to cancel football in the fall.

Meanwhile, in southwestern Georgia, a second prisoner at the Stewart Detention Center, a for-profit immigration jail, has died of COVID-19. The 70-year-old Costa Rican national, whose name hasn’t been released, is the third asylum seeker to die in ICE custody in the last week alone.