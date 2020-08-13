Former Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Kamala Harris appeared together Wednesday for the first time as running mates on a historic Democratic Party ticket. The pair spoke from a local high school gym in Wilmington, Delaware, to a small group of socially distanced reporters. Harris is set to become the first woman of color to be nominated for national office by a major political party. In her speech, she blasted President Trump’s handling of the economy, immigration, racial justice and the coronavirus pandemic, saying there’s a reason the U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus infections and deaths in the world.

Sen. Kamala Harris: “It’s because of Trump’s failure to take it seriously from the start, his refusal to get testing up and running, his flip-flopping on social distancing and wearing masks, his delusional belief that he knows better than the experts. All of that is reason, and the reason that an American dies of COVID-19 every 80 seconds.”

On Wednesday, Kamala Harris named her new chief of staff: Haitian American lesbian commentator and academician Karine Jean-Pierre.