Vice President Mike Pence headlined the third night of the Republican National Convention on Wednesday, formally accepting his party’s nomination for a second term. Speaking at Fort McHenry in Baltimore, Pence vowed to install law and order across the country.

Vice President Mike Pence: “President Trump and I will always support the right of Americans to peaceful protest. But rioting and looting is not peaceful protest. Tearing down statues is not free speech. And those who do so will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

Vice President Pence made no mention of police brutality or the recent police shootings that have sparked protests across the country — from Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin, to Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Kentucky, to George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Pence condemned the killing of federal security officer David Patrick Underwood in Oakland in May, but he failed to mention that Underwood was killed by an Air Force staff sergeant with ties to the far-right “boogaloo” movement.

In other news from the Republican National Convention, The Wall Street Journal has revealed that two of the women who became U.S. citizens during an unprecedented televised naturalization ceremony during the convention did not know the ceremony would be aired as part of a political event.