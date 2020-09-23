Dear Friend,

No Más Bebés: ICE Hysterectomy Scandal Recalls 1970s LA, When a Hospital Sterilized Chicana Patients

StorySeptember 23, 2020
As immigration authorities say they have stopped sending women to a Georgia gynecologist accused of sterilizing female prisoners without their consent, we continue our look at United States’ disturbing history of forced sterilization with the producer and historian behind the 2016 documentary called “No Más Bebés,” which tells the story of how a whistleblower doctor spoke out about a large number of tubal ligations performed on mostly Latinx patients at the Los Angeles County+USC Medical Center some 46 years ago. “Quite often they did not understand the terminology. They did not, in some cases, understand the language,” says Virginia Espino. “They didn’t quite know what was happening to them.” She notes, “It feels like definitely the Georgia case is mirroring what had taken place in Los Angeles. You had people not fully understanding the procedures that were being performed on them.”

Guests
  • Virginia Espino
    producer and lead historian for the documentary No Más Bebés and lecturer with the UCLA Department of Chicana, Chicano and Central American Studies.

