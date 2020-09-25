Donald Trump visited the Supreme Court Thursday, where the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg lay in repose following her death last week at the age of 87. Trump wore a mask as he and first lady Melania Trump posed next to Ginsburg’s casket on the steps of the court — one of the few times Trump has worn a mask publicly since the start of the pandemic. Members of the public who spotted Trump on the steps of the High Court erupted in a chorus of boos and chants of “Vote him out!”

Protesters: “Vote him out! Vote him out! Vote him out! Vote him out! Vote him out!”

As the protests grew louder, Trump walked back inside the Supreme Court; the protesters then switched their chant to “Honor her wish.”

Ginsburg’s final statement, dictated to her granddaughter days before her death, read, “My most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed.” Trump has said he’ll name his new nominee to replace Justice Ginsburg on Saturday. Republican senators have pledged to rush confirmation proceedings for Trump’s pick ahead of Election Day.

Today Ruth Bader Ginsburg will lie in state at the U.S. Capitol, becoming the first woman and the first Jewish person to receive the honor.