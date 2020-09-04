U.S. Marshals have shot dead an anti-fascist activist who was suspected of killing a member of a far-right group during a recent protest in Portland, Oregon. Forty-eight-year-old Michael Reinoehl was shot dead in Lacey, Washington, near Olympia, just hours after an arrest warrant was issued for him. Lieutenant Ray Brady of the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office said four officers fired shots during the raid.

Lt. Ray Brady: “There was a confrontation between the officers that were on scene and the subject. The information that we have at this time is that the subject was armed. There was shots that were fired into the vehicle, and the subject fled from the vehicle, at which time there was additional shots that were fired.”

On Thursday, Vice News aired an exclusive interview with Michael Reinoehl, who appeared to admit to shooting Aaron Danielson, a member of the far-right Patriot Prayer group.