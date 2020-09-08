“Loss of the Entire Community”: 6 Months Later, Trauma of Breonna Taylor’s Killing Remains

Media Options
- Yoruba Richendirector and producer of The New York Times documentary The Killing of Breonna Taylor.
Filmmaker Yoruba Richen, director of The New York Times documentary “The Killing of Breonna Taylor,” says the 26-year-old EMT’s killing was not just a devastating blow to her friends and family, but a “loss of the entire community.” Police officers in Louisville, Kentucky, fatally shot Taylor during a raid on her home in March, part of a botched drug investigation. Richen says that in visiting Louisville and speaking with Taylor’s loved ones, she “personally felt the trauma that we endure as African American people” as a result of police killings.
