“Loss of the Entire Community”: 6 Months Later, Trauma of Breonna Taylor’s Killing Remains

StorySeptember 08, 2020
Image Credit: NYT Presents on FX and FX on Hulu

Filmmaker Yoruba Richen, director of The New York Times documentary “The Killing of Breonna Taylor,” says the 26-year-old EMT’s killing was not just a devastating blow to her friends and family, but a “loss of the entire community.” Police officers in Louisville, Kentucky, fatally shot Taylor during a raid on her home in March, part of a botched drug investigation. Richen says that in visiting Louisville and speaking with Taylor’s loved ones, she “personally felt the trauma that we endure as African American people” as a result of police killings.

Guests
  • Yoruba Richen
    director and producer of The New York Times documentary The Killing of Breonna Taylor.

