In California, three firefighters are fighting for their lives after a massive fire tore through their station at the Los Padres National Forest overnight. They were among 14 firefighters who deployed emergency shelters as flames overtook their position. The Dolan Fire is just one of at least 85 raging across the West Coast — with red flag warnings from San Diego to the Canadian border in Washington state.

Fires this year have burned more than 2 million acres across California — even before the start of September and October, historically the state’s worst months for fires. California Governor Gavin Newsom said Tuesday his state needed to adapt to the realities of the climate crisis.