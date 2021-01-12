House Democrats are inching toward steps to remove President Trump from power, after he incited his supporters to attack the U.S. Capitol last Wednesday. On Monday, the House adjourned for the day after Republicans objected to a voice vote on a measure calling on Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment. The House is set to vote on that measure today.

Pence has signaled he’s unlikely to declare Trump incapable of executing his duties, and such a move would also require a majority of Trump’s Cabinet members.

Democratic leaders have scheduled an impeachment vote for Wednesday. More than 218 lawmakers have already committed to passage of the single article of impeachment charging Trump with “inciting violence against the government of the United States.” Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell has adjourned the Senate until January 19, all but ruling out a Senate impeachment trial ahead of Joe Biden’s inauguration on January 20.

Biden on Monday questioned whether the Senate could “bifurcate” its business during his first 100 days, suggesting senators could hold off on an impeachment trial in order to get Cabinet members confirmed.

Meanwhile, at least 47 lawmakers are co-sponsoring a resolution by freshman Missouri Democrat Cori Bush calling for the removal of Republicans who encouraged last week’s insurrection at the Capitol.