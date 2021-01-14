The House of Representatives has voted to impeach President Donald Trump for inciting an insurrection at the U.S. Capitol in a bid to overturn Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory. Trump becomes the first U.S. president to be impeached twice. Wednesday’s vote was 232 to 197, with 10 Republicans joining Democrats. It’s the most bipartisan presidential impeachment in history. Missouri freshman Democrat Cori Bush spoke from the House floor ahead of the vote.

Rep. Cori Bush: “If we fail to remove a white supremacist president who incited a white supremacist insurrection, it’s communities like Missouri’s 1st District that suffer the most. The 117th Congress must understand that we have a mandate to legislate in defense of Black lives. The first step in that process is to root out white supremacy, starting with impeaching the white-supremacist-in-chief. Thank you, and I yield back.”

House Republicans: [booing]

Some House Republicans booed after Congressmember Cori Bush delivered those remarks. Shortly after Wednesday’s vote, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi signed the single article of impeachment.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi: “Today, in a bipartisan way, the House demonstrated that no one is above the law, not even the president of the United States, that Donald Trump is a clear and present danger to our country, and that, once again, we honored our oath of office to protect and defend the Constitution of the United States, so help us God.”

Republican leader Mitch McConnell has adjourned the Senate until January 19, making it unlikely Trump’s trial will take place before Joe Biden takes office. We’ll have more on Trump’s historic second impeachment after headlines.