Hundreds of rallies took place across the United States Saturday amid a mounting assault on reproductive rights. The protests and marches came one month after Texas’s near-total ban on abortions went into effect. This is a demonstrator in Austin, Texas.

Protester: “They’ve been trying to fight Roe v. Wade for nearly 50 years now. And I’ll be honest: When it happened, I thought, 'Ah, the Supreme Court is going to have to knock it down again.' And when they didn’t, it was — we have to fight. It just goes to show why elections matter. And so, we have to get back out in the streets, and we have to march, and we have to organize, and we have to fight.”

A federal judge in Texas is now considering arguments from the Justice Department over whether to suspend the Texas ban while courts consider its legality.