The United States recorded nearly 2,000 deaths from COVID-19 on Monday, building on January’s world record pace of infections, when nearly 100,000 people died of the disease across the U.S.

On Monday, a massive winter storm dropped up to 30 inches of snow across parts of the Northeast, delaying vaccinations for thousands of people in New York, Rhode Island, New Jersey, Massachusetts and Connecticut. So far, about 26 million people have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, a little less than 8% of the U.S. population.

This comes as STAT News reports top Trump officials actively lobbied Congress to deny state governments any extra funding for the COVID-19 vaccine rollout last fall — despite frantic warnings from state officials who warned they were woefully underprepared for mass vaccinations.

In the southwestern U.S., the Navajo Nation has lifted a weekend curfew in order to speed COVID-19 vaccinations. About 20% of people across the reservation have been vaccinated so far, after the Navajo Nation suffered the country’s highest per capita coronavirus infection rate through parts of 2020.