The House of Representatives voted Thursday to strip Georgia Republican Congressmember Marjorie Taylor Greene of her committee assignments over her history of violent and racist rhetoric. Two hundred nineteen House Democrats voted in favor of sanctioning Congressmember Greene. All but 11 House Republicans voted against taking such action.

Ahead of the vote, Congressmember Greene refused to apologize for her past remarks — including support for murdering House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and anti-Muslim and anti-Semitic comments. During an eight-minute speech from the House floor, Greene said “school shootings are absolutely real,” “9/11 absolutely happened,” and claimed she had stopped believing in the QAnon conspiracy theory “later in 2018.”

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene: “What shall we do as Americans? Shall we stay divided like this? Will we allow the media, that is just as guilty as QAnon of presenting truth and lies, to divide us?”

According to the QAnon conspiracy theory promoted by Congressmember Greene, Donald Trump was working secretly to overthrow of a cabal of “deep state” officials and a child sex trafficking ring of satanic pedophiles and cannibals.

During Thursday’s debate, House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer displayed a poster showing an image which then-candidate Greene shared to Facebook in September. In the photo, Greene brandishes an AR-15 assault rifle next to the faces of Congressmembers Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. The post was captioned “Squad’s worst nightmare.”

This is Democratic Congressmember Cori Bush of Missouri — who last month moved her office away from Marjorie Taylor Greene’s for her team’s safety.