In Minnesota, protesters took to the streets for a third straight night in Brooklyn Center, where a white police officer killed 20-year-old Daunte Wright, a Black man, during a traffic stop Sunday. Police fired projectiles into a demonstration in front of the Brooklyn Center police station, declaring it unlawful, and ordered reporters to leave.

Kim Potter, the officer who killed Daunte Wright, and the city’s police chief, Tim Gannon, both resigned Tuesday amid mounting anger. Potter was also an officer trainer. Daunte’s aunt, Naisha Wright, responded to the news of her resignation during a joint press conference with the family of George Floyd.

Naisha Wright: “She was the law. She was the law, right? Protect and serve. Put her in jail, like they would do any one of us.”

Naisha Wright also revealed that George Floyd’s girlfriend was her nephew’s former teacher. Philonise Floyd, the brother of George Floyd, also spoke at the press conference.

Philonise Floyd: “Minneapolis, you all can’t sweep this under the rug anymore. We are here, and we will fight for justice for this family, just like we’re fighting for our brother. To the protesters all around this nation: Stand up. We need you all to come out.”

The emotional press conference was held outside the Hennepin County Courthouse, where the trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin continued inside for a 12th day.