Coronavirus cases and deaths are surging across much of the globe, including in Latin America, Europe and South Asia, with India reporting more than 100,000 daily COVID-19 cases for the first time. It’s the only country other than the United States to reach that grim milestone. India’s Maharashtra state, home to the country’s most populous city, Mumbai, announced a weekend shutdown and a weekday curfew. Neighboring Bangladesh has entered a week-long lockdown to slow a surge in cases.

Argentina’s President Alberto Fernández has tested positive for COVID-19. He received the Russian Sputnik V vaccine in January.

Peru reported a record daily death toll of nearly 300 Saturday as the nation prepares to vote for a new president and Congress next weekend. Peru has been in political turmoil following what some called a “legislative coup” last November, which removed former President Martín Vizcarra, and amid a corruption scandal involving government officials receiving the coronavirus vaccines ahead of the general population.

In Europe, France has entered a third national lockdown as ICUs fill to capacity with coronavirus patients. At the Vatican, as Italy imposed an Easter weekend lockdown, Pope Francis delivered a sermon in a scaled-back Mass at St. Peter’s Basilica, where he warned against vaccine nationalism.