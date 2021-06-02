Dear Friend,

“A Massive Crisis”: Majority of U.S. Mass Shootings Have Links to Domestic Violence

StoryJune 02, 2021
Image Credit: Pexels/kat wilcox

With the U.S. marking at least 242 mass shootings so far in 2021, according to the Gun Violence Archive, we speak with policy expert Julia Weber about the link between gun violence and domestic violence. “We know that this is a massive crisis that we need to address much more effectively,” says Weber, the implementation director at the Giffords Law Center. A 2020 Bloomberg analysis looking at nearly 750 mass shootings over a six-year span found about 60% of the shootings were either domestic violence attacks or committed by men with histories of domestic violence.

Guests
  • Julia Weber
    implementation director at the Giffords Law Center and an expert on domestic violence policy.

