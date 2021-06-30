Protests erupted in occupied East Jerusalem Tuesday after Israeli forces, equipped with bulldozers, entered the Palestinian neighborhood of Silwan and demolished a local business in the al-Bustan area — claiming the butcher shop did not have a proper permit. Israeli soldiers used tear gas and beat protesters with batons. At least 13 Palestinians were injured. This is a resident of Silwan.

Silwan resident: “Here, do you see this, everybody? This has only been constructed two months ago. It cost 300,000 shekels, I swear to God. And the merchandise is still in it.”

At least 15 families in al-Bustan are at risk of being dispossessed, as Israeli forces have ordered them to destroy their own homes or pay the demolition costs. Israeli authorities have banned all new construction in the area and have earmarked the land to build a park. This comes as the Palestinian ambassador to the U.N. said Israeli occupation forces have demolished 72 buildings in the past three months, leading to the displacement of 78 Palestinians. The U.N. warns over 100,000 people in occupied East Jerusalem are at risk of displacement.