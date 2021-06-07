West Virginia Democratic Senator Joe Manchin said Sunday he would not support the For the People Act, which would restore and expand the protections of the 1965 Voting Rights Act, gutted by the Supreme Court in a 5-4 ruling in 2013. The House passed the act in March without the support of a single Republican. It appears doomed in the Senate unless Democrats move to eliminate the legislative filibuster — something that Senator Manchin has said he won’t support.

In an op-ed published Sunday, Manchin wrote, “I believe that partisan voting legislation will destroy the already weakening binds of our democracy, and for that reason, I will vote against the For the People Act. Furthermore, I will not vote to weaken or eliminate the filibuster.”

Manchin’s decision set off a torrent of criticism from his Democratic colleagues. New York Congressmember Mondaire Jones says H.R. 1 is “of foundational importance” to preserving U.S. democracy against Republican attacks on voting. He tweeted Sunday, “Manchin’s op-ed might as well be titled, 'Why I'll vote to preserve Jim Crow.’”

At least 14 states have enacted 22 new laws this year restricting access to the vote, with Republicans pushing hundreds of similar bills in state legislatures.

Meanwhile, HuffPo reports that former Arizona Attorney General Grant Woods, who prominently backed Democratic Senator Kyrsten Sinema’s election to the Senate, is now saying she doesn’t belong in office anymore unless she helps abolish the filibuster.