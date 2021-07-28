The special House committee investigating the deadly January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol heard testimony for the first time Tuesday. Four officers who were on the scene recounted the harrowing events of the day, after a mob of Trump-instigated rioters breached the government building in an attempt to stop the certification of Joe Biden’s electoral victory. This is Capitol Police officer Aquilino Gonell.

Sgt. Aquilino Gonell: “What we were subjected to that day was like something from a medieval battle. We fought hand to hand, inch by inch, to prevent an invasion of the Capitol by a violent mob intent on subverting our democratic process.”

Officer Michael Fanone, who was violently dragged into the mob, beaten and shocked with a Taser, said he and his family are still grappling with the trauma from that day. He also confronted the ongoing dismissal and denial by some of what happened that day.