Haiti’s interim prime minister has declared a “state of siege” and imposed martial law following Wednesday morning’s assassination of President Jovenel Moïse. The first lady, Martine Moïse, was injured in the attack and was airlifted to a hospital in Miami, where she is reportedly in critical but stable condition. Haitian police say they’ve arrested two suspected assassins and killed four others in a gunfight. Video from the scene shows the heavily armed attackers claimed to be from the U.S. DEA — the Drug Enforcement Administration. U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price dismissed those claims Wednesday and condemned the assassination of President Moïse.

Ned Price: “Those who seek to accomplish their political goals through violence and by subverting the rule of law will not succeed in thwarting the Haitian people and their desire for a better, for a brighter future.”

The U.S. twice supported coups that removed Haitian President Jean-Bertrand Aristide from power — first in 1991, then again in 2004.

It is unclear who is currently in charge of Haiti. Shortly before his assassination, Moïse announced plans to install a new prime minister to replace interim Premier Claude Joseph. Two men are now claiming to be prime minister.