The Taliban held its first press conference Tuesday, two days after it seized control of Afghanistan. A Taliban spokesperson said the group would respect women’s rights and press freedom, would not launch attacks on the U.S. and others from Afghan soil, and said it would grant amnesty to opposing forces.

Zabihullah Mujahid: “We forgive everyone, because it is in the interest of peace and stability in Afghanistan. All the groups that were confronting us are all forgiven.”

The U.N. and others expressed doubt the Taliban would carry through on their statements, as images emerged showing wounded Afghans, reportedly attacked by Taliban forces as they tried to make their way to the airport. There have also been reports of violence against anti-Taliban protests in Khost and Jalalabad, including fatalities. An activist for girls’ education, Pashtana Durrani, said the Taliban needs to take more concrete steps.

Pashtana Durrani: “The Taliban should give a statement out that all these girls should be going to all these public schools, and no foot soldiers are allowed to harass them or target them or stop them, and then they should continue the way they are studying, right? If they’re OK with all that, we’re good to go. Then I’m optimistic. But they have to walk the talk. Right now they’re not doing that.”

Top Taliban leader and co-founder Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar returned to Afghanistan for the first time since 2001 on Tuesday.