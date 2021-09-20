The Biden administration sent three deportation flights to Haiti Sunday as part of its efforts to speed up the mass expulsion of over 14,000 Haitian asylum seekers, who have been staying in a makeshift camp underneath a bridge in Del Rio, Texas, for days. The flights each carried at least 145 asylum seekers. More flights are expected to depart in the coming days. Haitian officials have urged the U.S. to stop the deportations, warning they don’t have the resources to assist the incoming asylum seekers as Haiti is still reeling from last month’s catastrophic earthquake. Immigrant justice advocates blasted the Biden administration for launching what could be one of the most abrupt and largest mass deportations of asylum seekers or migrants in decades. This is a Haitian asylum seeker in Del Rio.

Alex Rosiere: “I don’t want to be deported. If I’m deported now, I’ll die in Haiti. Why? Because there’s no security in Haiti. There are bandits. There is a civil war every day, civil war with the police, with the bandits, police civil war. Very complicated, because there’s no leadership in Haiti. There’s nothing.”

Rights groups are also denouncing the U.S. government’s ongoing attempts to block Haitian asylum seekers from applying for refuge — which is a violation of international law.