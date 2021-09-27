In Del Rio, Texas, a makeshift encampment, where up to 30,000 Haitian asylum seekers stayed or passed through, was cleared by authorities as the Biden administration continues to expedite its mass expulsion of migrants without due process. At least five deportation flights took off Sunday, with thousands expelled in the past week alone. The International Organization for Migration says dozens of children with non-Haitian passports were among those deported. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said about 12,000 people were allowed to remain in the U.S. to fight for asylum. Meanwhile, an estimated 8,000 Haitians were forced to cross the border back into Mexico after facing violence and being deprived of food, water and shelter. In Haiti’s capital Port-au-Prince, demonstrators condemned the inhumane treatment of asylum seekers in the U.S.

Saint-fleur Edouard: “We are here not to ask for favors from the United States. We are here demanding that they respect that we, as Haitians, as Haitian migrants, have rights. We are demanding that American laws on immigration be applied to Haitians just as they are applied to those from other countries.”

Meanwhile, Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry told world leaders at the U.N. General Assembly that migration will continue as long as massive global inequalities exist.