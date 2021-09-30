Dear Friend,

Missing White Woman Syndrome: Media Obsess Over Some Cases as Black, Brown & Indigenous Women Ignored

StorySeptember 30, 2021
Wall-to-wall coverage of the case of Gabby Petito — a 22-year-old white woman and blogger who went missing while traveling with her fiancé Brian Laundrie and whose remains were found in a national park in Wyoming — has renewed attention on what some call “missing white woman syndrome,” the media’s inordinate focus on white female victims and the disparity in coverage for women of color. We host a roundtable discussion with Amara Cofer, host and executive producer of the podcast “Black Girl Gone”; Mary Kathryn Nagle, a citizen of the Cherokee Nation and lawyer focused on tribal sovereignty; and Melissa Jeltsen, a freelance reporter who covers violence against women. “There is an underrepresentation of Black women, of women of color in these stories,” says Cofer.

Guests
  • Mary Kathryn Nagle
    citizen of Cherokee Nation, playwright and lawyer focused on tribal sovereignty.
  • Amara Cofer
    host and executive producer of the podcast Black Girl Gone.
  • Melissa Jeltsen
    freelance reporter who covers violence against women.

